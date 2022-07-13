Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $8.04 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,715 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,822 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 6,847 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213,102 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $16,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.83. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

