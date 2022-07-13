Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 26,162 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,162 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $18,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.60.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $246.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.99%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.