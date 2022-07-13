Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 849 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 150,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,519,000 after buying an additional 45,440 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 250,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,628,000 after buying an additional 18,161 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,610,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $698,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total value of $722,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,300 shares of company stock worth $1,434,281 in the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $701.00.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $610.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $620.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $639.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

