Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £148.50 ($176.62).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £149 ($177.21) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($153.43) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £134.50 ($159.97) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a £138 ($164.13) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

LON FLTR opened at GBX 7,634 ($90.79) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,670.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9,441.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82. The company has a market cap of £13.42 billion and a PE ratio of -32.36. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 7,470 ($88.84) and a 1 year high of £162.75 ($193.57).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.