Flux (FLUX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.41 Million

Flux (FLUX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 13th. Flux has a total market cap of $99.04 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00002102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flux has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00269633 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00077163 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00074753 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 114.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004156 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Flux

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 238,510,955 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

