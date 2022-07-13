Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 174.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,731 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,510 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in HP by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HP by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in HP by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

NYSE:HPQ opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.92.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,175.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,844,410. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.