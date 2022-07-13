Foster & Motley Inc. Buys New Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 188,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 713,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 37,832 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,056,000. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 73,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 60,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $15.80.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 283.33%.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
