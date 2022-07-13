Foster & Motley Inc. Buys New Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 188,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 713,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 37,832 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,056,000. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 73,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 60,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $15.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $54.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.76 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 283.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.