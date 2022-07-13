Foster & Motley Inc. Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $181.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

