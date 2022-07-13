Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $420,100,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in AutoZone by 1,730.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,533,000 after buying an additional 71,941 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AutoZone by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,144,000 after buying an additional 48,423 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in AutoZone by 722.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,679,000 after acquiring an additional 38,836 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 3,560.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,273,000 after acquiring an additional 30,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,158.60 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,503.30 and a 1 year high of $2,267.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,043.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,017.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZO. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.41.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

