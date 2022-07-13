Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 108.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 103.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,121,000 after purchasing an additional 21,738 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 519.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 437,029 shares of company stock worth $61,758,615 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $173.25 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.61.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

