Foster & Motley Inc. Invests $1.54 Million in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 619,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,306,000 after buying an additional 87,189 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 33,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STOR shares. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.14.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 138.74%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

