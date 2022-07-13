Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 9,583 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,583 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Belden during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Belden by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDC. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

In related news, EVP Ashish Chand bought 9,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.36 per share, for a total transaction of $501,031.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,677.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Belden stock opened at $56.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.84. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.31 and a 52 week high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.62 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. Belden’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.82%.

Belden Profile (Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.