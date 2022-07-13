Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,266,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,490,000 after purchasing an additional 199,071 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 13.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.82 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. StockNews.com cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.44.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

