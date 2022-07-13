Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 14.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Celanese by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 573.9% during the first quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $111.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $109.72 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.81.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 14.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Celanese in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.19.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

