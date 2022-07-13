Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 462,839 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 462,839 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 859.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 355,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 318,336 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 236,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LXP shares. StockNews.com downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price target on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

In related news, Director Richard Frary purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,985.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,166.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,844 shares in the company, valued at $808,963.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 37,965 shares of company stock worth $414,083. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LXP Industrial Trust (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.