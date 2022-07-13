Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) is Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s 7th Largest Position

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,188 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 271,222 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 3.0% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $16,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,461 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 344,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,673,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $51.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

