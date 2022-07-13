Freicoin (FRC) Price Hits $0.0032 on Exchanges

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Freicoin has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Freicoin has a total market cap of $181,816.14 and approximately $12.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Freicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Freicoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000176 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin (CRYPTO:FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com . Freicoin’s official website is freico.in . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Buying and Selling Freicoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Freicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Freicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.