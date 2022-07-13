FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Arc Family Trust Sells 50,000 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,867,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,694,630.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $230,400.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Arc Family Trust sold 99,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $426,690.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Arc Family Trust sold 184,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $923,680.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Arc Family Trust sold 28,400 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $115,020.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Arc Family Trust sold 84,600 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $363,780.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $350,520.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Arc Family Trust sold 184,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $710,240.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Arc Family Trust sold 61,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $183,610.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Arc Family Trust sold 67,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $217,750.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $172,000.00.

Shares of FTCI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.73. 753,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,258. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $375.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.96.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 54.97% and a negative net margin of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 24,972 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 293,444 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 952,493 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

