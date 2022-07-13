Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €39.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) received a €39.00 ($39.00) price target from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($33.00) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($42.00) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of FPE stock traded down €0.20 ($0.20) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €23.65 ($23.65). 29,166 shares of the company were exchanged. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($37.40) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($44.80). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is €26.39.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

