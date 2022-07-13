Fullen Financial Group Has $16.53 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2022

Fullen Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,823 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 9.6% of Fullen Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $16,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,581,000 after buying an additional 4,083,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,944,000 after buying an additional 759,645 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,220,000 after buying an additional 113,120 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,571,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,968,000 after purchasing an additional 360,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 6,074,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,841,000 after purchasing an additional 763,888 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $64.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average of $56.02.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (Get Rating)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.