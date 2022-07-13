Fullen Financial Group Has $16.53 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fullen Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,823 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 9.6% of Fullen Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $16,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,581,000 after buying an additional 4,083,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,944,000 after buying an additional 759,645 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,220,000 after buying an additional 113,120 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,571,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,968,000 after purchasing an additional 360,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 6,074,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,841,000 after purchasing an additional 763,888 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $64.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average of $56.02.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

