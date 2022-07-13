Fullen Financial Group Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fullen Financial Group decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Fullen Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Single Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 87,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $618,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $222.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.58. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.