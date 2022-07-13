FUNToken (FUN) Price Tops $0.0073 on Top Exchanges

FUNToken (FUN) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $80.60 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FUNToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005174 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,351.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009925 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002827 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUNToken is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.