Fusion Family Wealth LLC Has $8.77 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,344 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.2% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $408,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,080,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,667,000 after purchasing an additional 21,817 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,288,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,592,000 after purchasing an additional 70,157 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $562,000.

BATS:IEFA remained flat at $$57.77 on Wednesday. 14,783,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.21.

