Fusion Family Wealth LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

EMXC stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.17. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,756. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $63.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.91.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

