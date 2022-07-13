FUZE Token (FUZE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $17,737.00

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded 6% lower against the dollar. FUZE Token has a total market cap of $9,551.56 and approximately $17,737.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUZE Token coin can now be bought for approximately $12.68 or 0.00064985 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00107627 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00017580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000333 BTC.

FUZE Token Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 753 coins. The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token . FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

