FYDcoin (FYD) Trading Down 3.4% This Week

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $734,397.21 and $2,358.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FYDcoin has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYDcoin is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 621,544,747 coins. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

FYDcoin Coin Trading

