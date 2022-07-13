Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Has $52.29 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,134,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,285 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 7.0% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $52,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 8.4% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 194,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 29.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 89,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 20,460 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 22.2% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.45. 93,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,523,893. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average is $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.16%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

