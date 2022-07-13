Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Sells 180,998 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lessened its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 668,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,998 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up about 9.3% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Nutrien worth $69,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,154,000 after purchasing an additional 396,613 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,220,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,215,000 after purchasing an additional 463,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,038,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,254,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,791,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,527,000 after acquiring an additional 167,505 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays set a $126.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Monday, June 13th. began coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.06.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $75.11. 63,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,015. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $57.08 and a one year high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.71. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Nutrien Profile (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.