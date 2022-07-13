Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Sells 51,599 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,363 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,599 shares during the period. GSK accounts for 1.2% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in GSK were worth $8,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 67.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.83. The company had a trading volume of 97,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,760,917. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.11) to GBX 1,800 ($21.41) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($20.69) to GBX 1,900 ($22.60) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,850.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

