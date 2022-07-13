GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been given a €34.00 ($34.00) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.10% from the stock’s previous close.

G1A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($36.00) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($39.00) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($38.00) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of ETR:G1A traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €33.30 ($33.30). The stock had a trading volume of 464,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is €38.58. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €31.97 ($31.97) and a 1-year high of €48.55 ($48.55). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.24.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

