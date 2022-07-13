GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,612 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,082,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,753,000 after buying an additional 3,253,468 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,594,906 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $348,846,000 after buying an additional 2,142,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in TJX Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after buying an additional 2,057,821 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,224,770,000 after buying an additional 1,468,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average is $63.83. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

