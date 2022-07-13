GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $80.52 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $123.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.46.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

