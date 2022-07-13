GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVGet Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $16,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV opened at $62.53 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.51 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.97.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile (Get Rating)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

