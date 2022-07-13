GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,322 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Curtiss-Wright worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after purchasing an additional 54,968 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 441,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,053,000 after acquiring an additional 21,831 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 313,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,506,000 after acquiring an additional 45,435 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 210,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,157,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $130.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.34. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $162.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.97 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 12.30%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

