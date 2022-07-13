GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,786 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. State Street Corp raised its position in Global Payments by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,472,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,823,000 after purchasing an additional 387,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,546,000 after purchasing an additional 208,681 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Global Payments by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,708 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 2,266.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,599,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on GPN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $112.11 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.52 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.23 and its 200 day moving average is $132.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

