GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $11.28 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,591 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.7% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 814 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 68,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,544,000 after acquiring an additional 12,299 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,228 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $490.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $217.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $404.70 and a one year high of $612.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.