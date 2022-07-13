GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $18 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 374,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 95,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC now owns 79,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 27,573 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,659,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,715,000 after acquiring an additional 32,622 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.39.

