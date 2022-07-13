GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises approximately 0.9% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $13,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 35,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,812,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays downgraded Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.50.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $275.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.30. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $251.01 and a 1-year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

