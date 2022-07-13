GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,347 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.06. The firm has a market cap of $152.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.52.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

