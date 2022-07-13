Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.10

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.10 and last traded at $27.41, with a volume of 710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

