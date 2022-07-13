Goldcoin (GLC) Trading Down 41.5% This Week

Goldcoin (GLC) traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $2,020.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded 41.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00026965 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00244757 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000959 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.