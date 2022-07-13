Golden Agri-Resources (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.39 and last traded at $18.20. Approximately 1,586 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average is $20.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.744 per share. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th.

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated palm oil plantation company in Europe, China, India, Pakistan, the Middle east, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Plantation and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics and Others. The company offers bulk products, such as crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, palm kernel meal, olein, stearin, soybean oil, and soybean meal; oleo chemicals; palm oil based bio-diesel and other renewable resources based energy; and refined products, including cooking oil, margarine, shortening, butter oil substitute, and fats.

