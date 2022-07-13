Golden Goose Achieves Market Cap of $154,232.63 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $154,232.63 and $31,988.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00099813 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017629 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00172001 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

