Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Short Interest Up 726.1% in June

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 726.1% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Goldrich Mining stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 120,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,491. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. Goldrich Mining has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

About Goldrich Mining

Goldrich Mining Company, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and associated base, and precious metals. Its mineral properties include the Chandalar property consisting of 426.5 acres as twenty-one federal lode claims, one patented federal placer claim, and one patented federal mill site and 22,432 acres of unpatented State of Alaska mining claims.

