Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th.

Graco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. Graco has a payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Graco to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

NYSE GGG opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average is $67.47. Graco has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.33 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Graco will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Graco by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Graco by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter worth $380,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

