Graphite One (OTC:GPHOF) Trading Up 0.9%

Graphite One Inc. (OTC:GPHOF – Get Rating) was up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 14,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 46,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Graphite One in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07.

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

