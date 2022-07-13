Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 18,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 18,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRNWF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Greenlane Renewables from C$3.15 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

