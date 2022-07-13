Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.75

Shares of Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.74. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 3,000 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $22.45 million for the quarter.

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

