Hamster (HAM) Hits Market Cap of $3.92 Million

Hamster (HAM) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 13th. In the last seven days, Hamster has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hamster has a total market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $104,205.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hamster alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00093012 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00017993 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00169355 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.