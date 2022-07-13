Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Update

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 980.0% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hang Seng Bank stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 74,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,979. Hang Seng Bank has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.0785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 3.02%.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

